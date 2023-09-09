Fool Me Once: Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann ‘Working on Marriage’ After Second Divorce Filing 'We’re Living ‘as Husband and Wife’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s divorce has seemingly turned a corner following her latest relationship update.

via: Page Six

Zolciak insisted that she and estranged husband Kroy Biermann are still “working on their marriage” despite the former NFL star filing for divorce — for a second time — last month.

Following reports that Zolciak had moved out of their Georgia mansion, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight.

“I’m living here not going anywhere!” she wrote a top a video of her shoe closet. “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”

Although Zolciak claimed the pair have reconciled, Biermann’s attorney told TMZ that “he is still moving forward with the divorce” last week.

The clarification comes just hours after the outlet claimed that a process server tried to deliver a lawsuit to Zolciak on Thursday but was told that she had moved out of the home.

While the reality TV star seems to still be living on the massive property, Biermann has been trying to sell the estate in order to pay off their “significant debt”

Last month, Biermann pleaded with a judge to allow them to sell their $3 million home despite Zolciak wanting to stay put.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the pair have already started selling some of their things in order to make some extra cash — including their daughters’ designer goods.

However, he claimed that “none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills” and that the pair are facing foreclosure — once again.

Their mansion has gone into foreclosure multiple times in the past, most recently in February when they defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.

Yet after much back and forth, the pair were able to settle that debt and avoided losing their home.

The reality star, 45, and the former NFL player, 37, filed for divorce in May after 11 years together only to call off their split a few months later.

At the time, Biermann claimed that their union was “irretrievably broken” and requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Before the second filing, the couple — who reportedly owe more than $1 million to the IRS — allegedly got into a blowout fight about their mounting financial woes.

“They’ve gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn’t paid bills,” a source told TMZ. “They’re counting down to pennies.”

Sources also said the pair had a “rollercoaster” romance and would be loving one day and then “at each other’s throats” and having “blowups” the next.