Long Live Takeoff: Celebrities Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper [Photos + Video]

November 01, 2022 9:19 AM PST

The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Reports claim that the rapper was struck with a bullet following a heated altercation during a dice game.

Fans and friends have mourned the loss of Takeoff since his team confirmed his passing.

Desiigner shared an emotional video, breaking down during an Instagram Live and proclaiming that he is quitting music over the horrific incident.

“I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I can’t live like this no more,” the “Panda” performer said through tears before posting a slide on his Instagram Story that read, “I’m done [with] rap” with a peace sign and prayer hands emoji.

Ja Rule, referenced the onslaught of killings of rappers including Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle, tweeted, “Rip Takeoff… this s–t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family ???.”

Yung Miami and JR Smith reacted to the news as well.

Finesse2Tymes shared in a post on Instagram that he was almost at the scene of the crime but his “gut instinct” told him not to go.

“FLY HIGH TO ONE OF THE HARDEST???,” the “Get Even” performer captioned a slideshow that included a video of him hanging out with Takeoff.

Teyana Taylor also shared her condolences in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.
“Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” she wrote.

“This broke my heart[.] Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” wrote Gucci Mane — who worked with the Culture trio on hits like “I Get the Bag” and “Slippery” — on Instagram next to a photo of the late rapper.

Killer Mike added in a heartfelt tweet: “May God Bless Our Dead & May God Protect Our Living. Praying for the Migos family. Praying for my people that we may one day end this war with ourselves.”

Check out more reactions to Takeoff’s death below.

Fans also shared a clip from Quavo and Takeoff’s recent appearance on Drink Champs where N.O.R.E. gave Take his flowers for shining on his recent efforts.

“I’m chill. I’m laid back but it’s time to pop it. It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here,” he said in the clip.

