Long Live Takeoff: Celebrities Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper [Photos + Video]

The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Reports claim that the rapper was struck with a bullet following a heated altercation during a dice game.

Fans and friends have mourned the loss of Takeoff since his team confirmed his passing.

Desiigner shared an emotional video, breaking down during an Instagram Live and proclaiming that he is quitting music over the horrific incident.

“I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I can’t live like this no more,” the “Panda” performer said through tears before posting a slide on his Instagram Story that read, “I’m done [with] rap” with a peace sign and prayer hands emoji.

Ja Rule, referenced the onslaught of killings of rappers including Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle, tweeted, “Rip Takeoff… this s–t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family ???.”

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family ??? — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

Yung Miami and JR Smith reacted to the news as well.

Damn take — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff ??? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Finesse2Tymes shared in a post on Instagram that he was almost at the scene of the crime but his “gut instinct” told him not to go.

“FLY HIGH TO ONE OF THE HARDEST???,” the “Get Even” performer captioned a slideshow that included a video of him hanging out with Takeoff.

FLY HIGH TO ONE OF THE HARDEST???? i goy chills right now , Because I actually suppose to been there for the video shoot last night , But my guy instinct told me not to go.??And everybody know I love to shoot them dice. Prayers go to you , yours , Love , Peace , Truth and Justice pic.twitter.com/1PF4Ot2zyZ — Finesse2Tymes (@1finesse2tymes) November 1, 2022

Teyana Taylor also shared her condolences in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

“Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” she wrote.

“This broke my heart[.] Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” wrote Gucci Mane — who worked with the Culture trio on hits like “I Get the Bag” and “Slippery” — on Instagram next to a photo of the late rapper.

Killer Mike added in a heartfelt tweet: “May God Bless Our Dead & May God Protect Our Living. Praying for the Migos family. Praying for my people that we may one day end this war with ourselves.”

May God Bless Our Dead & May God Protect Our Living. Praying for the Migos family. ?? Praying for my people that we may one day end this war with ourselves. ?? — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) November 1, 2022

Check out more reactions to Takeoff’s death below.

No Fucking Way.. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 1, 2022

I can’t believe this. RIP Takeoff… — ? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 1, 2022

Come the fuck on man smmfh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKE , DAMN LIL BRO ?????? — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 1, 2022

Smh this shit is disgusting, hateful shit man — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff ? — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) November 1, 2022

The World just lost a REAL 1, I’m Fuckin devastated right now TAKE OFF is CULTURE ???? CONDOLENCES to his Family ? — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 1, 2022

Dam take ? — RICH HOMIE BABY! (@RichHomieQuan) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff ?? my condolences ? to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022

Nawfisde patna gone way to soon… we was just at magic and Kevin hart show together. This beyond unreal. ? #gwinnettLegend #take — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff ?? — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 1, 2022

Fans also shared a clip from Quavo and Takeoff’s recent appearance on Drink Champs where N.O.R.E. gave Take his flowers for shining on his recent efforts.

“I’m chill. I’m laid back but it’s time to pop it. It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here,” he said in the clip.

Migos were on Drink Champs last week and Takeoff said this ?? pic.twitter.com/LWeeigBCPH — Vuyo_Himself (@That_Damn_Vuyo) November 1, 2022

Smoking one for takeoff ? — lil duval (@lilduval) November 1, 2022

Long live takeoff shit krazy out here — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff ? — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace to Takeoff.

Praying for his family. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 1, 2022

RIP ?? TakeOff — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 1, 2022

No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022