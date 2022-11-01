‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Says He Has Been Forced to Come Out as Bisexual [Photos]

Kit Connor was “forced” to come out publicly as bisexual after “Heartstopper” fans accused him of “queerbating.”

via: NBC News

In a rare Twitter post, the British actor wrote: “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

While Connor did not say exactly why he felt forced to come out, his post came weeks after he said he was “deleting Twitter” amid accusations of queerbaiting, or benefiting from appearing as queer without claiming the community explicitly. That followed the emergence of photos showing him holding hands with Maia Reficco, his co-star in “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.”

“this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter :),” Connor had said in the September post.

Alice Oseman, the creator of “Heartstopper,” which she first launched as a webcomic and later a graphic novels series, shared her support for Connor on Monday, writing in response to his tweet: “I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes.”

I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing ? — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022

“I hope all those people are embarrassed as F***. Kit you are amazing,” Oseman wrote.

“I love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you,” actor Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy Olsson on “Heartstopper” said in a separate tweet. “[You’ve] been treated so unfairly,” they wrote late Monday.

i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly. — kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) October 31, 2022

Fans also rushed to support Connor, with one Twitter user writing: “HOW can one watch a show like Heartstopper and the take away being that you as a viewer/fan/whatever have the right to know the most private aspects of the actors life? Especially when it comes to this. All love in the world to you Kit.”