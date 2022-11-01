Monica Removes Pics Of Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes Halloween Costume After Backlash [Photos]

Monica has been a hot topic on social media lately, thanks to her social and dating life. Earlier this month, the songstress clapped back at rumors that she’s currently dating Kodak Black. Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted about the Florida rappers Kodak and LOE Shimmy.

via: AceShowbiz

Halloween dress-up should be all fun, but Monica has seemingly chosen the wrong costume. The singer/actress has landed in hot water after recreating Lisa Lopes a.k.a. Left Eye’s mugshot.

On Monday, October 31, the 42-year-old posted on her Instagram page pictures of her dressing in a white floral dress while sporting thick bangs to emulate the late TLC star’s look from her infamous mug shot. “The Boy Is Mine” songstress also appeared to draw a bruise on the upper corner of her lips while holding the board spelling the booking number from Fulton County Police Department in Atlanta, Georgia.

Many social media users were left shocked by Monica’s choice of Halloween costume, as they called it insensitive and offensive. “Monica ‘Should’ve Known Better’ than to dress as her mugshot after being abused by her then boyfriend Andre Rison. Domestic Abuse isn’t a costume. This was in VERY poor taste,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another enraged user tweeted, “Why would you dress as Left Eye’s mugshot? That lady is deceased and wasn’t that man an alcoholic or something laying hands on her? Pick another costume.”

Lisa’s mugshot was taken in 1994 following her arrest for setting fire to her boyfriend Andre Rison’s home. She later revealed that the NFL star had beaten her after a night out and she set fire to his shoes in a bathtub to get back at him, but burning down the house was an accident.

Monica has not addressed the criticism for recreating the mugshot, but she has since removed the photos from her Instagram page. She didn’t run out of idea for her Halloween look though, as she later uploaded other pictures of her dressing up as Caesar from 2017’s sci-fi movie “War for the Planet of the Apes”.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s TLC groupmate T-Boz didn’t seem to take offense with Monica’s Halloween costume. “Haaaaaaaa U crazy love it!” she commented on Monica’s post before it was deleted.

She went on sharing the backstory behind the mugshot, “Funny story I dressed her that day…. And My Mama Said Why U Give Her That Ugly A** Dress… And I Said That’s What She Picked But Like WHY Did I Hv That Dress In The First Place lol.” She added of her late groupmate, “Miss My Sister. Funny … U Did That.”