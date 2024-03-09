Lizzo's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit On Pause As She Appeals Ruling | lovebscott.com

A Los Angeles judge is pressing pause on a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Lizzo by three of her former backup dancers, halting all proceedings while the star appeals a recent ruling that allowed the case to move forward.

via: HotNewHipHop

In August of 2023, three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers came together to sue the hitmaker. The dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, accuse her of sexual harassment, creating a hostile working environment, and more. Since they filed the lawsuit, Lizzo has formally denied the allegations. She’s also continued to push for the case to be dropped under California’s anti-SLAPP statute. In January, Los Angeles Judge Mark H. Epstein denied her motion to toss out the suit altogether, though he did dismiss certain accusations.

Now, the performer has an opportunity to appeal his ruling. On Thursday (March 7), Epstein ordered the case “stayed,” meaning that all proceedings will be on pause for the foreseeable future. It’s unclear exactly how long the case will be halted, but it’s expected to be at least a few months before proceedings pick back up.

“It is dangerous for the court to weigh in, ham-fisted, into constitutionally protected activity,” Epstein said of his January ruling. “But it is equally dangerous to turn a blind eye to allegations of discrimination or other forms of misconduct merely because they take place in a speech-related environment.” Lizzo’s former dancers aren’t the only ones to take legal action against her in recent months, however.

In December, designer Asha Daniels alleged that she encountered a “culture of racism and bullying” while working with Lizzo on her Special tour. Lizzo’s legal team quickly denied Daniels’ claims, calling them “meritless and salacious.” According to them, the designer “refused to comply with instructions” and “refused to show up for work.”