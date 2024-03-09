Tank Announces R&B Money Tour With Keri Hilson & Carl Thomas | lovebscott.com

Summer concert season is around the corner.

via: HipHopDX

Tank has announced that he’s going on tour, and he’s taking two of his friends — Keri Hilson and former Bad Boy Entertainment star Carl Thomas — along for the ride.

Tank took to his Instagram on Friday (March 8) to reveal that he’d booked the R&B Money Tour, and was letting his fans know to check out the official website of the tour to get “early access” to the dates and times.

“‘THE R&B MONEY TOUR’ Tank x Keri Hilson x Carl Thomas Brought to you by @livenationurban R&B MONEY,” he wrote in the caption.

Check out the announcement below.

But the R&B Money Tour isn’t the only tour featuring Tank to look out for. Earlier this year, Ginuwine and Tyrese gave classic R&B fans a special treat, teasing that the much-anticipated TGT reunion is all but imminent.

Tyrese was the first to suggest that the supergroup’s reunion was on the horizon when he took to his Instagram on January 17 to reveal that he’d been chatting with his old group mates.

“On a conference call with TGT!!!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption. “8 offers into these R&B frequencies….‘Just hearing the fellas voices on these calls has been good to the soul!!!!!!! Damn I missed yall…. TANK GINUWINE TYRESE!!! @therealtank @ginuwine @tyrese mind blown!!!!”

Ginuwine chimed in with a comment of his own: “I’m there king [raised hands emoji][fire emoji] let’s go,” before following it up with a similar Instagram post later that same day.

“Just had a great convo with my brothas all I’m gonna say is uhhhhh ohhhhhh stay tuned #tgt #tyrese #tank love these guys it’s on!!!!! @tyrese @therealtank TGT !!!! It’s time,” he wrote in his caption.