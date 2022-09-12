Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy: 'All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’

Lizzo broke down in tears after her show ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for The Big Grrrls’ took home Outstanding Competition Program at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

via People:

As the musician took the stage during the ceremony, she got emotional talking about the stories that she would’ve liked to see on the screen growing up.

“I want to say thank you to Emmys and the Emmys voters, first of all. I’m very emotional,” she began through tears. “The trophy is nice but the emotion is for the people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique, they just don’t get the platform. Let’s just tell more stories.”

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me,” she continued. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You are gonna see that person but b—, it’s gonna have to be you.'”

Lizzo concluded her speech with a special message to the dancers who took part in the Amazon Prime dance competition show.

“Where are my big girls at? Come! One year ago, these women were on this television show that would change their lives forever,” she said. “They are Emmy Award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls. I love you guys so much. God bless you all, this is for the big girls.”

With the win, Lizzo is halfway to becoming an EGOT winner. She already has three Grammy wins.

In March, the “Truth Hurts” singer opened up to PEOPLE about the inspiration for the Prime Video show.

“I was like, ‘I need dancers,'” she recalled. “We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn’t look like me. And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, ‘What the f— is going on? Do I have to do this myself?’ So I was like, let’s do an open casting call.'”

Lizzo said although she knew it was going to be more work, “it’s more important to me to have those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer.”

“That’s not a reflection of how I look,” she explained, later adding, “If I had a dollar for every time I had to say, ‘I’ll just do it myself.’ That’s why probably why I’m a millionaire, because a million times. It’s reflected in every avenue of my career.”

Congrats, Lizzo! We have a feeling she’ll have that EGOT in NO time.

This is for the BIG GRRRLS ?? pic.twitter.com/MjxGKcfsGG — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 13, 2022