Lizzo Says She's 'Heartbroken' After Her Beloved Dog Pooka Dies on Christmas Eve

Lizzo suffered a heartbreaking loss on Christmas Eve — and no, it wasn’t one of the several lawsuits she’s facing.

via JJ:

The 35-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer recently took to Instagram to reveal that her beloved dog Pooka died on on Sunday, Dec. 24, at the age of 18.

“We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson. 4•10•2005 – 12•24•2023,” Lizzo wrote along with a photo of her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson cradling Pooka as Lizzoand her sister Vanessa Jeffersongaze adoringly at their dog.

In a follow-up post, Lizzo shared a ton of photos of Pooka throughout the years, along with the caption, “I’m not ok im so heartbroken rip Pooka.”

Losing a pet is hard. Our hearts go out to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)