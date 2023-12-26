Pete Davidson Reportedly Trashed Trailer On-Set After Canceled Comedy Tour Dates

Pete Davidson reportedly had a concerning outburst on the set of his upcoming crime thriller, ‘Riff Raff.’

via Complex:

According to In Touch Weekly, the Saturday Night Live alum, 30, recently had a confrontation with a photographer who tried to get a shot of him with costars Bill Murray and Ed Harris. Frustrated with the photographer, Davidson was restrained by multiple people on the production crew before retreating to his trailer, which he trashed.

“He’s a good guy and everyone likes him,” a source told the outlet, also mentioning that Davidson regularly smokes marijuana. “He’s obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him.”

The incident comes days after dates on Davidson’s comedy tour were canceled, per TMZ. Hours before The King of Staten Island star was set to perform at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, the show was canceled along with dates in San Antonio, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and more, all due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

At another one of Davidson’s stand-up shows last month, he cursed out a City Winery for breaking his “no phones” policy before kicking them out of the venue, per Page Six.

Co-starring Gabrielle Union, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman and Brian Cox, the release date for Riff Raff is unscheduled.

