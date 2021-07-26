Lizzo Asks Fans for '6 Feet' of Space Due to the Delta Variant: 'I Ain't Trying to Catch COVID' [Video]

While taking to her Instagram Live, Lizzo asked her fans to give her 6 feet of space for her physical and mental health because she doesn’t want to contract the delta variant of COVID-19, which is affecting more and more people in the U.S.

via: People

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet,” Lizzo said in an Instagram Live. “This s— is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

U.S. COVID-19 cases have increased by 170% in the last two weeks, with nearly all — 83% — caused by the delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Demonstrating with a mini bottle of Lysol spray, the three-time Grammy winner said that she would spritz anyone who gets too close.

“It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I’m trying to catch COVID?” she said.

And Lizzo warned that she’s “going to be slightly rude about it” if people run into her out in public.

“Don’t think, ‘Oh she’s a celebrity, she thinks she’s all that.’ It’s not that booboo,” she said, affectionately. “You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That’s who I think I am.”

“So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don’t do it. Don’t do it,” the “Truth Hurts” singer continued. “Cause I ain’t trying to catch this mother—ing virus that’s coming back. It got way too mother—ing close. It got WAY…it got THIS motherf—ing close. And I don’t play that. I’m about to be rude. I’m nice, you know what I’m saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I’m gonna be mean.”

Lizzo urged her followers to be just as cautious.

“I love y’all, and I want y’all to be the same way,” she said. “Protect yourselves. Wear your masks.”

“And until this is cleared up and we know what the f— this variant is and who it affects — stay safe my friends.”

Lizzo is preaching facts, stay away.