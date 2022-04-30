'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson 'Stabilized' and in the ICU

There’s been a small update on Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson’s condition after it was reported she was hospitalized and in a coma on Thursday.

On Friday, her team took to Instagram to confirm the news and ask for prayers.

“At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU,” the statement, posted to Juicy’s account, said of the 50-year-old reality star. “The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time.”

It concluded, “Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”

The statement did not disclose why she’s hospitalized, however the initial report stated she likely suffered a heart attack or stroke.

Insiders close to production told TMZ that for the last two years, Juicy has been prioritizing her health by exercising and eating healthy.