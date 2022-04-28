[Updated] 'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Baby Stabilized in ICU

Prayers up for Ms. Juicy Baby.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star has been hospitalized after suffering either a heart attack or a stroke.

The report also states that she’s currently in a coma. There aren’t any additional details available at this time.

We pray that Ms. Juicy Baby pulls through with a full recovery.

This is a developing story and we’re working to gather more information..check back for updates.

Update: Meme Agency recently shared an update on Ms. Juicy’s status in the ICU.

“At this time Ms Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time. Please continue to keep Ms Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”