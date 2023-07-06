Lisa Vanderpump Has No Plans for New LA Pump Restaurant After Closing West Hollywood Eatery

Lisa Vanderpump, the renowned entrepreneur and television personality, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an emotional farewell post dedicated to her beloved restaurant, Pump.

via: Variety

Vanderpump has left the building, as the reality show matriarch’s iconic West Hollywood restaurant Pump closed its doors after 10 years on July 5.

“It was purely a business decision,” Vanderpump told me in May, shortly after announcing Pump was closing. “With rents being $80,000 a month now, there’s just no way. That’s why we walked away from Villa Blanca and didn’t renew that lease, too.”

She also said that she’s not looking to relocate and open Pump somewhere else in Los Angeles. “I’m opening two more with Caesars Place [in Las Vegas], so that’s very exciting,” Vanderpump said. “I have two already that are going gangbusters. I have TomTom. I have Sur.”

Social media was flooded over the Fourth of July weekend with tweets and Instagram posts of Vanderpump marking the closing with toasts, sparklers and dancing at Pump. Camera crews captured her filming Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” during the final nights of the hot spot with #Scandoval’s Tom Sandoval.

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd were spotted arriving multiple times to the restaurant in their white Bentley and having a meal at neighboring restaurant Bottega Louie. On Sunday night, inside Pump, Vanderpump was decked out in a pink ensemble when she grabbed a mic to announce to the crowd, “That’s a wrap!”

The Mediterranean-themed Villa Blanca became a tourist attraction after becoming a popular filming location for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” It closed in 2020 after 11 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While a note on the door suggested it may be back in business after health restrictions were loosened, the Beverly Hills restaurant never reopened.