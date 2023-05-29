Lisa Rinna Recalls Late Mom Lois Urging Her to Leave ‘RHOBH’ in a Dream: ‘It’s a Stupid Show!’

Lisa Rinna is attributing her decision to quit ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ to her late mom.

via Page Six:

The “Days of Our Lives” alum, 59, said that her mom, Lois — who died of a stroke aged 93 in 2021 — came to her in a dream urging her to quit the Bravo series.

“She came to me,” Rinna shared with ES magazine.

“It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say: ‘That’s so weird.’ I was sleeping and I heard her say to me: ‘It’s time for you to go.’

“I told a psychic and she said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure.”

Rinna admitted that it wasn’t an easy decision because “who wants to leave a job?” but felt it was time because she was becoming increasingly concerned by fans’ responses.

“I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing,” the “Dancing With The Stars” alum explained.

“I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started.”

In fact, Rinna further shared that the fan interactions had turned violent.

“I mean, we were getting death threats,” she exclaimed. “Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: “It’s time to go.” I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

Rinna, who had been part of “RHOBH” for the last eight seasons, announced her departure from the reality series earlier this year.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement.

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Rinna, who had joined the show in 2014’s Season 5, had had a contentious final year. Most infamously, she accused fellow castmate Kathy Hilton, 64, of having a “psychotic break” in Aspen, Colo, and alleged the socialite made nasty remarks about her half-sister, Kyle Richards.

Hilton vehemently denied Rinna’s claims and shot back at her during last year’s “Beverly Hills” reunion, saying, “You’re the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

She seemingly embraced the bully label and even enjoyed being booed at BravoCon 2022 last October.

And despite her extensive experience, Rinna told Page Six exclusively that she and her family — husband, Harry Hamlin, and daughters, Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21 — have no plans to star in their own reality series.

It’s going to be super awkward when she returns to the show in a season or two.