Lisa Rinna Gets Real About Sex Life with Harry Hamlin: ‘It Doesn’t Happen Quite as Often’

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are still going strong, but she admits their sex life isn’t quite what it used to be.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, who is 12 years younger than her husband, admitted they don’t get intimate as often since his “desire levels” have changed with age.

“We really have great sex together, and we always have,” she told Cosmopolitan for their “Sex After 60” issue published Tuesday.

“It’s just that maybe it doesn’t happen quite as often as it did when you’re in your 30s and in your 20s, I would say. And I think that’s normal.”

Rinna, 60, described the decline as “the natural evolution of life.”

“So it’s figuring out how to coexist without taking that personally as a woman,” she added.

The change has led the former reality star and Hamlin, 72, to embrace “companionship” and pushed them to create a “space for the ebb and flow of sexuality.”

Despite the shift in the bedroom, the “Days of Our Lives” alum revealed she is more in touch with her sexuality than ever before.

“I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30. I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been,” Rinna said.

“I have not always been this in touch with my sexuality at all. I grew up very repressed, like everybody did in the ’60s,” she continued.

“It just wasn’t something that nice girls did or talked about or flaunted, especially not in Medford, Ore., where I was raised.”

Rinna also described the expectation of having to be a “good girl” who followed the norm of not saying how she felt.

“You can see how well that went for me,” she explained. “I rebelled, certainly, after a while. But I toed the line really well for a very long time, even when I first met Harry.”

The pair first met in 1992 when the actor was still married to his ex-wife, Nicollette Sheridan, whom he divorced the same year.

Things between Rinna and Hamlin took a romantic turn a few months later, per People.

The couple dated for nearly five years before tying the knot in August 1997.

Less than a year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Delilah Bellee, now 25, in June 1998. Their second daughter, Amelia Gray, now 22, was born in June 2001.

