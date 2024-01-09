Lil Nas X Addresses Backlash to Jesus Imagery on “J Christ” Artwork: 'I'm Not Making Fun of Sh*t'

Lil Nas X is responding to people who think he’s mocking Christianity for the rollout of his sophomore album.

The 24-year-old gave a subtle tease to his new musical era during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards where he brought a Bible and wore church-inspired garb. But it’s the new artwork for his upcoming single “J Christ” that’s getting some backlash on social media.

In an X post following the announcement of “J Christ,” Lil Nas X wrote that “nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus.”

“Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world,” he added. “I’m not making fun of shit. “Yall [sic] just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were born. stfu.”

The 2-time Grammy Award-winner is playing up the Christian-oriented content for his upcoming album, also responding to pushback late last year.

While some still wondered if he was trolling, Lil Nas X also posted a snippet to one of his songs, although it’s uncertain whether it’ll make the final tracklist of his next LP.

“Father, stretch my hands / The lonely road seems to last the longest,” he sings in the clip below. “Help me with my plans / Everything seems to go nowhere / Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less.”

He’s certainly not the first artist to invoke religious imagery in their art — and he won’t be the last!