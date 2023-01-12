Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Hospitalization Due to Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, has died.

She was 54.

The announcement of her death, made by mother Priscilla, came hours after Lisa suffered a medical emergency.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Thursday afternoon, Lisa was rushed to the hospital after suffering what appeared to be cardiac arrest.

Prior to her death, Lisa was in an induced coma and in critical condition.

Prayers go out to the Presley family.

Story developing…