Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce from Jason Momoa 2 Years After Announcing Breakup

Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa two years after announcing their breakup.

via: People

The pair, who married on Oct. 7, 2017, revealed in a joint statement shared in January 2022 that they were separating. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bonet has now filed for a dissolution of marriage, listing their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Bonet, 56, and the Aquaman actor, 44, share two kids: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Bonet is also mom to actress Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

In the filing, Bonet asked for joint child custody and no spousal support for either side.

When announcing their split two years ago, Bonet and Momoa said in a statement, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

“And so,” they added at the time, “we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

They explained that they were sharing the update “not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they said, adding, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”