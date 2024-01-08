Tiger Woods, Nike Announce End of 27-Year Partnership

Tiger Woods’s longtime association with Nike is coming to an end.

via: ESPN

From the moment Woods turned pro in August 1996, he was decked in Nike swooshes from head to toe. The partnership included 15 major championship victories, 82 PGA Tour wins, and numerous comebacks from injuries and personal setbacks.

Over more than a quarter-century, Woods’ traditional Sunday attire of a red Nike shirt, black hat and black pants became synonymous with men’s professional golf.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said in a statement posted to his X account. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

In the statement, Woods, 48, didn’t say what apparel brands he planned to wear in future events. He has been wearing FootJoy golf shoes since returning to competition from injuries he suffered in a car wreck outside Los Angeles in February 2021.

Woods seemed to indicate in his statement that he planned to play in the Genesis at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades (part of Los Angeles) Feb. 15-18, a tournament he hosts and that benefits his foundation.

“People will ask if there is another chapter,” Woods wrote. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”