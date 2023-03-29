Lionel Richie: Sex with Me No Longer Lasts ‘All Night Long’ [Video]

Musician Lionel Richie spoke about his sex life during a Tuesday appearance on “The View.”

via: PageSix

Lionel Richie, 73, said he’s lucky if he can go 15 minutes in bed.

In a joint interview with fellow “American Idol” judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the singer discussed the backstory of his song “All Night Long,” which turns 40 this year.

“When I wrote ‘All Night Long,’ it was truly all night long,” Richie joked as the crowd cheered and laughed. “Now my ‘all night long’ is down to a fierce 15 minutes.”

He continued, “But, don’t worry, we’ll talk about that later.”

“Fifteen minutes? That’s long, bud,” Perry, 38, told the Commodores chart-topper, to which he replied, “And don’t you forget that, alright?”

The “California Gurls” singer added, “As long as it’s not four times a night, seven days a week.”

Bryan, on the other hand, looked shocked and almost embarrassed by his fellow judge’s admission.

Although he isn’t getting busy “all night long” these days, it’s clearly enough for his longtime girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.

The couple, who have a 40-year age gap, is believed to have started dating in 2014 after being introduced at a dinner party.

“I’m a man who’s been through the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love,” Richie told People in 2019 when asked about Parigi.

“She’s extremely beautiful, but most importantly she’s smart and helps me deal with my crazy world,” he added.

Prior to this relationship, the music veteran was married to his high school sweetheart, Brenda Harvey-Richie.

The former couple, who wed in 1975, adopted daughter Nicole Richie before splitting in 1993.

He moved on with Diane Alexander in 1995, and the pair welcomed kids Sofia Richie and Miles Richie before calling it quits in 2004.