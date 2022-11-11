Lindsey Graham Almost Breaks Down Into Tears Begging People To Vote For Herschel Walker [Video]

Senator Lindsey Graham claimed that Democrats were trying to “destroy” Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker to “deter” Black Americans from joining the GOP.

via: BET

While on Fox News, Graham said, “They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Hershel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be a conservative Republican because you just had your life ruined.”

“If Hershel wins, he’s going to inspire people all over Georgia of color to become Republicans and, I say, all over the United States,” he continued.

Nearly in tears, he added, “Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals. He’s an African American conservative. They have belittled him, they have treated him like crap, his family. Stand by Hershel.”

The Georgia senate election will go to a runoff on Dec. 6. Although Warnock has received more than 30,000 votes than Walker, neither was able to get more than 50 percent of the votes. According to Georgia election rules, without that magic number, a runoff is triggered.

Walker’s run for the Senate has been littered with controversies. At least two women claim that he coerced them into getting abortions and his son spoke out against him. He has delivered several gaffes, including bizarre remarks about climate change or, ironically, clinging to a no-exceptions position on abortion.

He has no political experience and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

See the clip below:

Lindsey Graham, eventually working himself up nearly to tears, claims, "they're trying to destroy Herschel to deter men and women of color from being Republicans" pic.twitter.com/feNlNIQpzk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2022