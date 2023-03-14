Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Bader Shammas: 'Blessed and Excited' [Photos]

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are starting a family.

via: People

The Parent Trap star, 36, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Alongside a photo of a white onesie that reads “coming soon,” Lohan wrote, “We are blessed and excited!,” tagging Shammas in the post.

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress married the financier in early July, after announcing her engagement with a series of Instagram photos in November 2021. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption.

The news of Lohan’s marriage came after the actress called Shammas her “husband” in an Instagram post.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan began her caption of a photo of the two of them.

She added: “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

In June, Lohan shared another photo of the pair in celebration of Shammas’ birthday. “My love! You’re not only a great man, an incredible person, you’re my best friend,” she captioned the selfie.

Congratulations to the happy couple.