Lindsay Lohan Was ‘Very Hurt and Disappointed’ by This Off-Color Joke in the New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Lindsay Lohan wasn’t happy that she was made the butt of a joke in the Mean Girls remake.

Nearly 20 years after the original premiered, the new movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls includes a line that should have never left the Burn Book… or 2006 TMZ.

At last week’s New York premiere, a source exclusively told The Messenger they overheard Lindsay Lohan saying she was “surprised and taken aback” by one line casually referencing the infamous “fire crotch” moniker once associated with the actress.

Lohan’s rep Leslie Sloane responded to The Messenger’s request for comment and said, “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.” The Messenger has reached out to writer Tina Fey’s team and to Paramount for comment and did not hear back.

The throwaway line was a clear nod to oil heir Brandon Davis’ profanity-filled 2006 rant to TMZ about Lohan’s body parts, fueling a rift between the actress and their mutual friend Paris Hilton, who could be seen laughing in the video. The cruel nickname quickly caught on amid the era’s thriving gossip blog news cycle.

Davis — the grandson of late oil magnate Marvin Davis and former boyfriend of Mischa Barton — tied the knot with Ashley Benson in November. They’re now expecting their first child.

The Mean Girls line was just one of several Easter eggs referencing the original movie and the general pop culture landscape of the aughts. Lohan even makes a cameo in another scene.

Angourie Rice takes over Lohan’s leading role as Cady Heron, a teen girl whose life in Kenya is uprooted as her mother (Jenna Fischer) takes a job at Northwestern University.

Attending an American public high school for the first time, Cady gets an education in social politics from queen bee Regina George (Renée Rapp) and her Plastics, Gretchen Wieners (Bebe Wood) and Karen Shetty (Avantika Vandanapu). But when Regina shows her true colors, Cady teams up with art nerds Janis Sarkisian (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian Hubbard (Jaquel Spivey) for a “Revenge Party.”

Lohan was in attendance at last Monday’s premiere, reuniting with writer and co-star Fey, who returns as scribe and reprises her role as Ms. Norbury in the latest adaptation. Lohan’s surprise appearance in the film overjoyed audiences, who took to social media to express their delight, and fans and media excitedly celebrated the star’s stunning return to the project’s red carpet.

