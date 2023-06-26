Lindsay Lohan Having A Baby Boy

Lindsay Lohan is preparing to become a first-time mom.

TMZ is reporting, Sources with direct knowledge tell us Lindsay and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting the little dude, and pretty soon — we’re told she’s very close to giving birth.

As we first reported, Lindsay’s mother, Dina, will actually be by her side in Dubai for the birth … and some of Lindsay’s siblings will also be overseas around the same time as the birth to meet their new nephew.

In her interview for Allure’s June issue, the mom-to-be talked about how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Bader Shammas.

“I was so unexciting,” she recalled, laughing. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

Sharing her excitement for motherhood, the actress admitted she’s been shedding a lot of “happy tears.”

“That’s just who I am,” she said. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom.”