Jamie Foxx Drama: Ex Katie Holmes 'In The Dark' Over Medical 'Complication', 'Worried Sick' as Her Calls Go Unanswered

Jamie Foxx continues to remain hospitalized.

via: Radar Online

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were once inseparable — but the distance between the two lovebirds could not be further during his worrying medical drama.

RadarOnline.com has been told Holmes, 44, is “in the dark” about what happened to her one-time lover while he was filming Netflix action comedy Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia.

Foxx has not been seen since before the April 11 emergency, almost three months ago.

But despite the Dawson’s Creek star’s best attempts to find out what really happened to Foxx — the pair were romantically linked from 2013 to 2019 — Holmes isn’t any more clued in about his health than the rest of Hollywood.

“Katie is worried sick about Jamie,” a source confided to RadarOnline.com. “She and Jamie didn’t end on the best of terms. But regardless, she is very concerned.”

The insider added: “Katie is desperate to find out more details but a lot of her calls to their mutual friends are going answered. No one knows what is going on.”

Holmes is not alone. As this website previously reported, mystery continues to shroud the true extent of the megastar’s health.

Another source previously told RadarOnline.com Foxx was undergoing intense physiotherapy to aid his recovery.

They added: “The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly.”

“They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic.

“Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic.”

It emerged this week that Cameron Diaz — Foxx’s co-star on Back in Action — has also not spoken to her long-time friend since the medical mishap.

“Cameron has not spoken to Jamie at all and does not know anything other than what she hears,” a pal told the Daily Mail.

Concern has mounted after Foxx’s friend, Charles E. Alston, known as Charlie Mack, asked for prayers for the Django Unchained actor on social media soon after the accident, his family insisted the star was “already on his way to recovery” due to “quick action and great care.”

Sources previously told RadarOnline.com Foxx’s loved ones had been “preparing for the worst” following his hospitalization.

In response to the scuttlebutt, Foxx’s daughter Corinne, 29, took to social media and declared: “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

After years of speculation, Holmes and Foxx made their red-carpet debut at the 2019 Met Gala.

But soon after, breakup rumors first swirled when Foxx was photographed holding hands with the 21-year-old singer, Sela Vave.

In the wake of the split, a source closer to Foxx said he and Holmes “never had a typical relationship.”

“They have always been incredibly independent, and their lives didn’t revolve around each other,” the friend said. “They lived separately and in different cities and saw each other occasionally.”