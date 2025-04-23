Home > NEWS

Lil Uzi Vert Hospitalized in NYC for Illness

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to the hospital after needing medical assistance and was kept in the emergency room for hours.

Billboard has reached out to the rapper’s reps for confirmation.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call for Uzi — who identifies as nonbinary — during the afternoon and transported them to a local hospital for treatment.

TMZ released footage from an eyewitness video showing someone who appears to be Uzi being wheeled into an ambulance around 2:30 p.m. ET. Along with City Girls rapper JT, Uzi’s girlfriend, security also accompanied the rapper and held up black umbrellas in an attempt to protect their identity.

Details of Lil Uzi Vert’s condition are not known at this time.

On the music side, the 29-year-old has laid low for much of 2025. They have yet to put out a single, but hopped on Skrilla’s “Walking Dead” in February.

Lil Uzi returned in 2024 with their Eternal Atake 2 sequel, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 album-equivalent units earned in the opening tracking week.

Earlier in February, Uzi made headlines by jabbing at Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, which saw the rapper flex that their “diamonds are better lil big bro.” The post to their Instagram Story was accompanied by a photo of Hurts, but the Eagles QB has yet to respond to Uzi.

via: Billboard

Aside from the recent health scare, updates regarding what Lil Uzi has been up to have been relatively scarce. In his most recent Instagram post, he showed off his riches and moments from his working on new music in the studio. The post was quickly flooded with “Pray For Uzi” comments, as his fans flocked to the beloved Philly artist’s account to send encouragement during his recovery.

