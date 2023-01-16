Lil Tjay Arrested for Alleged Gun Possession While on His Way to Ice Spice Video Shoot

Lil Tjay was arrested in New York City on Monday while headed to shoot a music video with Ice Spice. He’s being charged with gun possession.

via Complex:

Onlookers posted footage of Lil Tjay being taken away in handcuffs.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, the vehicle carrying Tjay was stopped by officers in The Bronx, and a handgun was found inside the car during a search, leading to his arrest.

Lil Tjay and Ice Spice shared on their respective Instagram Stories that they would be filming their music video today. While the former only revealed that the shoot would take place in New York City, the latter provided the exact borough, which may have helped authorities focus their search.

Over the last few months, things had been looking up for Tjay, who underwent emergency surgery last year after he was allegedly shot seven times in a robbery attempt at a shopping center in New Jersey. The Bronx native made his return to music with the aptly-titled track “Beat the Odds,” which was accompanied by a music video showing him recording the vocals next to his hospital bed. Lil Tjay later dropped “Faceshot,” a freestyle in which he raps over 50 Cent’s classic Get Rich or Die Tryin’ track “Many Men.”

He should’ve known better than to be riding around The Bronx with a weapon.

