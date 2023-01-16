Angela Yee Wants Former Classmate Lauryn Hill As a Guest on Her Show

Angela Yee is hoping to get the reclusive Lauryn Hill as a guest of her upcoming radio show, ‘Way Up With Yee.’

via Page Six:

“I would love for her to be [a guest] because she does not do interviews, and also because I [have] met her before — we went to high school together,” she tells Page Six.

Yee attended Columbia High School with Hill when her family made a move to South Orange, New Jersey, when she was a teen. She previously attended Poly Prep in Brooklyn.

“She was a good friend of mine back then, and we’ve never had a chance to have a sit down… I just think that she has had longevity in this game,” the broadcast pro added.

Yee announced back in August that she was leaving “The Breakfast Club” to pursue her own show with iHeartRadio.

She ended her 13-year stint at 105.1 in December. She’d earned a place in the Radio Hall of Fame, along with her co-host Charlemagne Tha God and DJ Envy for the show.

The “Lip Service Podcast” host adds of Hill in their high school days, “People don’t understand she was the captain of the cheerleading team. Lauryn was always popping, so I feel like it would be a really fun conversation.”

Yee is also the owner of several businesses including Coffee Uplifts People (CUP), Juices For Life and haircare line Private Label.

Angela’s ‘Way Up With Yee’ launches Jan. 30 nationwide after its New York debut on Jan. 17.