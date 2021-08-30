Lil Nas X Trolls Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Cover Art [Photo]

Drake had the internet in a frenzy Monday morning when he dropped his Certified Lover Boy album art—featuring rows of pregnant women in emoji form. But as the major summer releases keep flying at us—first Kanye West’s Donda, then CLB on Friday—Lil Nas X decided to poke some fun at Drizzy’s cover.

On Monday (Aug. 30), the 6 God revealed the cover art for his highly anticipated album, which featured a series of pregnant women emojis with varying skin tones and hair colors. Lil Nas X, however, switched the image up for his forthcoming LP. “Montero the album out September 17, 2021,” he tweeted, along with an image of pregnant men emojis, varying in hair colors and skin tones.

The “Old Town Road” emcee’s fans quickly took to the tweet with their reactions. “Name the album Certified Boy Lover,” tweeted one fan.

“What’s the Grammy-equivalent for Online Excellence? Give it to Nas X,” tweeted a second fan.

A third fan wrote, “He is one of the smartest people in the industry. Look at this marketing job. It’s perfect and totally genuine as it’s the kind of ‘jokes’ we expect from someone like Lil Nas X. Genius!”

Last week, Lil Nas X revealed the release date for his debut album. He also shared a snippet of a new song and talked to his fans about the project, which he says has been therapeutic for him.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Last week, the “Industry Baby” emcee called out the hypocrisy of those who criticized his blood-filled Satan shoes, but were quiet about Tony Hawk’s blood-infused skateboards. “Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?” he tweeted. “And maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

Check out Lil Nas X’s tweet below.

“MONTERO” THE ALBUM

OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021

Unlike Nas’ fun take on Drizy’s latest cover, Drake’s choice was done by conceptual artist Damien Hirst, who he tagged in his CLB announcement. Fans haven’t been too sure what to think of the cover, especially after Yeezy just landed on a black box for his Donda art. Either way, the album is finally on its way after being “cooked” since July, according to Drizzy.