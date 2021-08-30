Ariana Grande Wants You to Know It’s Not Her Singing Background Vocals on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ [Photo]

Ariana Grande and Kanye West may have Scooter Braun in common, but Ariana is NOT featured on Kanye’s new album ‘Donda.’

In the hours after the album dropped, Ariana Grande fans took to the internet with both excitement and disappointment when they heard vocals that sounded like Ari’s on the album’s title track.

To clear up any confusion, Ariana took to Instagram Stories to confirm that it is NOT her on the song — but instead an artist who goes by the name The Stalone.

“You sound beautiful @thestalone,” she wrote.

