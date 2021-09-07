Lil Nas X Takes His Fake Pregnancy To The Next Level By Sharing A Baby Registry [Photos + Video]

Lil Nas X always commits to a concept. When his viral track “Old Town Road” took off, the musician was always seen sporting a cowboy hat. Now, Lil Nas X is gearing up for the release of his debut album Montero by faking a pregnancy and is never without his massive baby bump. Further leaning into his pregnancy cosplay, Lil Nas X has officially opened a “baby registry.”

On Tuesday (Sept. 7), Lil Nas continued his pregnancy-inspired rollout of his new album by creating a fake baby registry for fans to peruse through. But instead of having fans purchase strollers, car seats or cribs, the 22-year-old star is instead asking them to donate to a series of charities that are important to him.

The registry website features a different charity for each of the album’s 15 songs, including Black and LGBTQ organizations such as Transinclusive Group, The Bail Project, Bros in Convo and many more. “Me and my team have set up a ‘baby registry’ for many charities if you guys would like to donate,” he wrote on his Twitter, announcing the new project.

The registry comes after Lil Nas X decided to troll the world by posting faux pregnancy photos of himself, saying that he is currently pregnant with his new album, Montero, which is due out Sept. 17 via Columbia Records. Since his hilarious reveal, the rapper, who is represented by CAA and managed by Adam Leber, has continued to post pregnancy content, including a video in which he is seen working out preparing for the arrival of his “baby.”

As for his album rollout, the rapper has been hard at work preparing fans for what’s to come. After announcing the album’s release date on Aug. 25, the rapper showed fans his SpongeBob-inspired album artwork, revealed the tracklist featuring guest artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John, and teased a number of the songs through videos on his TikTok and Twitter.

Check out Lil Nas X’s charitable baby registry here, and watch him exercise with a pregnant belly below:

