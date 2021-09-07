Rick Ross Says Kanye West ‘Mastered the Art of Manipulating Media’ in New Interview [Video]

Rick Ross believes Kanye West is a marketing genius — especially after the release of his latest album Donda.

“Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media and making amazing music,” Ross said. “And that combination, it’s no telling where it will go. And I feel like if someone really feels Kanye is insane, they’re crazy.”

In an excerpt from his new book captured by USA Today, Rozay wrote that he visited Kanye while he was working in Atlanta, and felt that Ye’s run for president was done more so for media attention.

“All of this [shit] was for attention, and it didn’t really matter if it was positive or negative attention because his brand grew either way,” Ross wrote about Kanye. “That’s why he liked Donald Trump. That’s why he loved the Kardashians. It all made sense now.”

Also in the book, Ross quoted Kanye as saying, “Tomorrow I might tweet that I don’t feel like being president anymore.”

He clarified to both the Today and USA Today that all his comments about him, both written and verbal, are all made with love, and that he and Kanye are closer than ever. He even went to both Donda listening parties in Atlanta.

“It wasn’t about the actual sound, but the presentation,” Ross told USA Today. “That a young Black artist pulled this off, and to listen to his creativity, that was groundbreaking. I can’t not acknowledge it.”

The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire is out now.

Last month, Rozay weighed in on the ongoing feud between Drake and West saying that he loved the competition and both artists were “two levels of creativity inspiring each other.”