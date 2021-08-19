Lil Nas X Leaves An NSFW Compliment On Chloe Bailey's Sexy Magazine Cover [Photos]

In recent months, Chloe Bailey has been spicing things up. Ever since it was shared that she and her Chloe x Halle sister Halle Bailey decided to create separate social media spaces, Chloe has been revealing more of herself online.

via: AceShowbiz

The Chloe x Halle singer took to her Twitter account to share the pictures, prompting her to earn praises from fans and fellow stars.

For the cover, Chloe donned a crochet bra that she paired with black pants and matching stockings. She completed her style with chain necklaces as she flaunted afro hair. In another picture, she showed off her curves in a striped shirt and a khaki skirt. Further making her look chic, Chloe wore knee-length boots.

“thank you @FlauntMagazine for the cover,” so Chloe wrote in the caption.

Lil Nas X caught wind of the gorgeous snaps and seemingly could not help leaving an NSFW compliment for the singer. “no disrespect but u need yo a** ate for this because wow,” so the “Old Town Road” rapper replied to Chloe’s post. Fluttered, the “grown-ish” star then answered, “thank you boo.”

????? thank you boo — Chlo?e (@ChloeBailey) August 18, 2021

“chloe bailey just serves so effortlessly,” someone else said. “im gonna leave a cash tip at your doorstep just for blessing my day today,” one user added.

In the accompaniment interview, Chloe talked about diving deeper into herself. “I am really open,” she said. “Every day I kind of just learn that more and more-but I am learning that it is okay to not give 1000% of yourself to everybody, because what will you have left to give yourself?”

As for the idea behind her new album “ungodly hour”, Chloe explained, “I like for the music to flow through me. When anything in life feels forced, it is truly not meant to be. I learned to let go and go with the flow of music, so why not do that with my life as well?”

After their brief encounter went viral, fans wondered if they would ever work together.