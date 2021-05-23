Lil Nas X Endures Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Montero’ on ‘SNL’ [Video]

Lil Nas X closed the 46th season on “SNL” with his first performance on the show — and he nearly showed more than he bargained for.

via: Rolling Stone

During the rapper’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” performance, Lil Nas X’s fire leather pants appear to tear in the upper thigh area right after he began reenacting the “Montero” music video’s controversial stripper pole sequence.

“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV. OMFG NO,” Lil Nas X tweeted afterward. “I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo.”

For the remainder of “Montero,” Lil Nas X split his attention between both finishing out the song and noticeably keeping his pants intact.

Lil Nas X’s second performance, his latest single “Sun Goes Down,” went down malfunction-free, with the rapper contrasting the devilish hellscape of “Montero” with a more heavenly setting for his new ballad.

In addition to the two songs, Lil Nas X also made an appearance in SNL’s prerecorded “Pride Month Song” sketch:

Lil Nas X noted to fans that he was “afraid to even perform” at first: He and his team ran into a speedbump two weeks into the rehearsal process after one dancer tested positive for COVID-19, forcing all six of them to drop out.

Regardless great show Lil Nas X, we are proud of you.