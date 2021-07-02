Lil’ Kim Fires Back at 50 Cent After He Compares Her to an Owl [Photos]

50 Cent recently roasted Lil Kim with a meme comparing her look at the 2021 BET Awards to a white owl, which even prompted a response from her partner, Mr. Papers. Sure enough, the Brooklyn-bred rapper took to Instagram on Thursday night (July 1) to laugh at the joke.

The “Lady Marmalade” rapper, 46, took to Instagram on Thursday to repost a side-by-side photo that the “Power” star, 45, had originally shared to compare her pointy bangs to an owl’s beak.

“??The accuracy ?? Hilarious ? I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me. ?,” she captioned the post.

Lil’ Kim added, “S–t like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad bitch that n—-z bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! ??.”

The “Jump Off” rapper then brought out the talons to roast 50 Cent, claiming that he had only dragged her because she once shut him down romantically.

“@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down,” she wrote. “Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

Her boyfriend, Jeremy “Mr. Papers” Neil, had previously commented on the “In Da Club” rapper’s post to defend his partner, writing, “Leave my wife out that jokes ya heard.”

Lil’ Kim clearly appreciated that he stood up for her, writing in her post, “And for those of u coming at my husband, Mr. Papers, he did real n—a shit. What a husband is suppose to do. ???.”

She added, ‘All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully.”

The Brooklyn native then used the opportunity to hawk her upcoming book, “The Queen Bee,” writing, “50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now.”

She concluded, “Be Blessed every one, stay positive.?”

Fif is one of those people you just gotta hit back at one good time and it shuts him up.