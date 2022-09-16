Lil Fizz and Raz-B Respond to Omarion’s B2K ‘Brotherhood’ Comments

B2K is still beefing.

via Complex:

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Omarion opened up about his strained relationship with his former group members. Omarion said he, Lil Fizz, Raz-B, and J-Boog were brought together “to be brothers,” but suggested outside influences prevented them from maintaining that bond.

“Let’s just take the concept of brotherhood, right? Everybody has a different version of that, unfortunately, because some people don’t actually have siblings,” he explained. “It means different things to different people, so, I will say in one aspect in our journey, we were put together to be brothers, you know what I’m saying? But I don’t think in essence we were. I think that there were a lot of people that made sure that we connected and then disconnected.”

Fizz responded to the interview with a couple of memes that dismissed Omarion’s comments. Raz took a different approach and released a lengthy letter in which he criticized Omarion’s behavior.

“Being a child of the Most high, people always gonna try to dim your light,” Raz wrote. “Nobody’s told me thank you for feeding their families nobody. “I take full accountability for me actions on Millennium Tour but why would you wanna kick your own brother off the tour who brought the money to the table and then put out a press release say I want to see you in a good light?”

The Breakfast Club interview went down just months after Omarion’s Verzuz battle against Mario. At one point during the event, the “Ice Box” singer implied he was the real star of B2K, and referred to Fizz, Raz-B, and J-Boog as his “backup dancers.”

The three addressed the incident during a Drink Champs episode last month, where Fizz claimed the fallout stemmed from his relationship with Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion’s children. Many suspect the romance is what ultimately led B2k (except for Omarion) to be kicked off the Millennium Tour.

“I hadn’t talked to him from that time til one day I was at Apryl’s crib before the tour even became a conversation” Fizz said on Drink Champs. “He was coming to drop off his kids, and he saw me sitting on the couch. And I was like, ‘What’s up?’ and he turned and walked away. Tried to have a conversation with him then.”

Where’s Iyanla when you need her?