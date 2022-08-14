Lil Fizz Opens Up About the Demise of His Friendship with Omarion in ‘Drink Champs’ Preview [Video]

Lil Fizz, J-Book, and Raz-B are set to appear on an upcoming ‘Drink Champs’ episode.

In a newly-released teaser, Lil Fizz can be seen explaining how and when he and group frontman Omarion fell out.

via Complex:

In a clip posted by N.O.R.E. on Twitter, Fizz opens up about his fallout with former bandmate Omarion, who he says stopped communicated with him after Fizz started dating the mother of Omarion’s children, Apryl Jones, in 2019.

“What’s up—like, I’m hitting this n***a up, no response,” Fizz explained. “Reading—read in the DM. No response. Like damn, bro, what’s up?”

When asked whether he’s tried contacting Omarion by phone, Fizz revealed he doesn’t even have the “Post To Be” singer’s contact information.

“I don’t have the n***a’s number,” he said. “No cap. It’s always been like this.”

Fizz continued, “So literally, I hadn’t talked to him from that time til one day I was at Apryl’s crib before the tour even became a conversation. He was coming to drop off his kids, and he saw me sitting on the couch. And I was like, ‘What’s up?’ and he turned and walked away. Tried to have a conversation with him then.”

During an interview with Big Boy back in 2020, Omarion discussed how he felt about Fizz dating his ex.

“I don’t have a relationship with Fizz,” he admitted. “But I think there should be an opportunity for us to talk one day. I don’t know when that is.”

B2K’s Drink Champs interview drops August 19 on all major streaming platforms.

All those boys need therapy — Omarion included.