Lil Durk Shares Update After Getting Hit in the Face by Lollapalooza Stage Explosion [Photo + Video]

Lil Durk had a minor mishap during his performance at the Lollapalooza festival yesterday.

via: Page Six

The rapper, 29, suffered drastic injuries on Saturday after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic at the Chicago music festival.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he captioned an Instagram post, which showed him sitting on a hospital bed wearing a face mask and a patch over his right eye.

“I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all ?.”

Footage of the accident that’s since gone viral on social media shows Lil Durk walking across the stage before getting struck directly in the face by two pillars of smoke.

Lil Durk got hit in the face by a stage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/GSTBWbW8Un — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

He then covers his face with his T-shirt as the music cuts off.

“Woah, woah, you alright, bro? It shot straight up,” someone on the mic could be heard saying, referencing the smoke.

After a few moments of silence, Durk responded, “F–k it, no more smoke, let’s do it,” before continuing his set.

Elsewhere at the music festival, headliners Machine Gun Kelly and Dua Lipa took the main stage. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker arrived wearing a pink leather biker jacket and treated fans to hits from his 2020 studio album, “Tickets To My Downfall,” as well as his latest release, “Mainstream Sellout.”

The musician — born Colson Baker — reflected on playing the 1:30 p.m. slot at last year’s festival, telling the crowd, “I’ve been waiting for this moment a long f–ing time.”

MGK later teased he’d be “bringing friends out,” which included Iann Dior and Avril Lavigne. Other performers at the three-day music festival included Lil Baby, Big Sean, Green Day, The Kid Laroi and Metallica.