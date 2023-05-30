Lil Durk Shares Photo Of Him and N-Word User Morgan Wallen Fishing Together: 'Family Is Family' [Photos]

Lil Durk has celebrated the release of his new album Almost Healed by taking up a new hobby alongside his “family” Morgan Wallen.

via: Complex

Fresh off teaming up with a new collaboration on Lil Durk’s new album, the Chicago rapper and Morgan Wallen went fishing together this weekend in the country singer’s home state of Tennessee.

Durk and Wallen shared pictures of their fishing session on Instagram. “Family is family can’t nothing change that,” Durk captioned a picture of him and Wallen holding up . “P.s. I’m done wit fish.”

“Durk done pulled up and taught me how to fish,” Wallen wrote on his Instagram post. Durkio responded in the comments: “Family energy.”

Durk’s fishing session with Wallen arrives days after the Chicago rapper returned with his latest full-length offering, Almost Healed. His eighth studio album, the project serves as the official follow-up to Durkio’s 2022 LP 7220.

Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen forged an unlikely relationship back in 2021 after the “7 Summers” singer was seen on video yelling the n-word and other profanities outside a Nashville residence.

Wallen was immediately dropped from his deal with Republic Records subsidiary Big Loud Records and ultimately released an apology. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen wrote. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Durk went to bat for Wallen during the fallout, telling TMZ he doesn’t consider the 30-year-old a racist.

“Nah, he ain’t no racist,” he said. “That’s my boy, you know? So we had a long talk — he had his public situation, we had [a talk] behind closed doors, and I’ll vouch for him and he good. … He ain’t canceled.”