Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses To Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge's Order

Despite the rapper securing legal success in the case later that same year, things have still yet to be fully resolved for her husband.

via: AceShowbiz

Nicki Minaj’s husband reportedly refused to settle his sexual lawsuit filed by Jennifer Hough. Now that Kenneth Petty didn’t want to cooperate despite a judge’s order, his alleged victim is demanding a legal intervention.

Through her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, Jennifer is requesting the court to “set a scheduling order.” The lawyer wrote in his letter to Judge James R. Cho, “We are counsel to Plaintiff Jennifer Hough in the above-referenced matter. I write jointly with counsel for Defendant Kenneth Petty.”

“As you know, the Court provided the parties with an opportunity to engage in private mediation. The parties participated in private mediation, but unfortunately, we were unable to reach a settlement,” he added, according to HipHopDX. “We would like to have a scheduling conference with the court to set a scheduling order.”

In April 1995, Kenneth was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree for an assault on the then 16-year-old Jennifer the year prior. He was 15 years old at the time. Petty was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison and served four years and he’s currently listed as a level two registered sex offender in New York.

In an interview with “The Real” last year, Jennifer stated she and Kenneth were “casual acquaintances” and never in a relationship. Meanwhile, in a court filing, Kenneth insisted that he “never raped” Jennifer.

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” he declared. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault.”

“The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant,” the father of one further elaborated. “I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff.”

Although he pleaded guilty, Kenneth told the court he took the plea deal out of fear. “I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16 year old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape,” he explained.