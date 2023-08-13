Lil Durk Concert Derailed by False Report of Shooting [Video]

Lil Durk’s Chicago show was interrupted after reports of an active shooter brought cops to the scene.

Law enforcement responded to multiple calls about a gunman at the venue. Videos posted to social media showed fans fleeing the scene. According to the sources available at the time of writing, the gunman opened fire while Durk’s concert was in progress, causing the show to be stopped.

TMZ is reporting, cops showed up with rifles, on the hunt for a shooter, but Chicago PD said it turned out to be a false alarm. Chicago is on high alert these days, where shootings have become tragically commonplace.

People are looting and stealing in the middle of an active shooting at Lil Durk’s concert pic.twitter.com/NLpwFXddNE — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 13, 2023

As the some of the concertgoers left the arena, they helped themselves to some merch … whoever was working the merch stand apparently ran with the rest of the crowd.

Lil Durk posted about the show after and shouted out the fans who stole the merch.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests were made.