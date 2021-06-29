Lil Baby Thanks Drake for Gifting Him Custom Rolex [Photo]

Drake has gifted what looks to be a customized Chrome Hearts-branded Rolex to his “Wants and Needs” collaborator Lil Baby.

via: Rap-Up



The 6 God celebrated his collaborator by gifting him a Rolex. The silver timepiece is attached to a long curb link chain with Chrome Hearts diamond accents. Baby showed off his pricey new wristwear while thanking Drizzy on Instagram.

Drake gifted Lil Baby a custom Chrome Hearts Rolex.??? pic.twitter.com/FezJOvZv6c — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) June 29, 2021

“@champagnepapi thank you,” he wrote on his IG Story.

It’s unclear what the gift was for, but the two have a history of hit collaborations. They most recently worked together on “Wants and Needs,” which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while their 2018 single “Yes Indeed” reached No. 6 on the chart.

Lil Baby hit the stage several times during Sunday’s BET Awards, including for the opening performance of “We Won” with Kirk Franklin. He also took home the award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

The Atlanta rapper will bring his live show to a city near you when his “Back Outside Tour” kicks off Sept. 1 in Mansfield, Mass. The 23-date arena trek also features Lil Durk. Their collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release earlier this month.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk are set to head off on a nationwide tour starting this September, while Drake is still cooking up his long-anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy.