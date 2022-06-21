Lil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year For Second Year In A Row

Lil Baby will be crowned ASCAP songwriter of the year for the second year in a row at the 35th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, which are set to take place Tuesday (June 21) through Friday June 24 on @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban’s social media channels.

via: Vibe

Among the songs the 27-year-old is credited with penning solo cuts and collaborations over the past year including “On Me,” “Every Chance I Get,” “Rags2Riches 2,” “Girls Want Girls,” and “Wants and Needs.” The Atlanta rapper will receive the honor at the 35th annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, a multi-day event that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (June 21) and run through Friday (June 24). Additional celebrations will air on @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban’s social media channels.

Other honors will be given at the ceremony. The R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year award will be presented to the songwriters behind Chris Brown’s hit single “Go Crazy” featuring Young Thug: Orville “Buggs Can Can” Hall, Phillip Triggerman Price A.K.A. The Showboys, Dion “Devious” Norman, Trè Samuels, and Dave Welcome.

Co-writers Johntá Austin and Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks will receive the Gospel Song of the Year award for Koryn Hawthorne’s single “Speak to Me.”

This Friday (June 24), the awards will conclude with a special sit-down with Ashanti, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album and break down some of her greatest hits with VIBE editor-in-chief Datwon Thomas for the ASCAP Experience dubbed “Deconstructed.” The conversation will air at 3 p.m. ET on ASCAP’s YouTube channel.

Congratulations Lil Baby.