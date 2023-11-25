It Was All A Lie: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’s' Chris Bassett's Alleged Mistress Admits She Made It Up

On October 11, Tasha K shared the news that she has proof that Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, allegedly has a mistress. The recording she shared was from said alleged mistress.

Just in on my desk!? #RHOP’s #CandiceDillard’s Husband #ChrisBasset alleged Mistress of 6 months just sent me nude photos of what appears to be #CandiceDillard’s Husband and abortion paperwork for the mistress! According to the mistress the abortion was had weeks ago! We are… — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) October 11, 2023

In the interview, Tasha K. reveals even more personal details regarding the mistress’ relationship with Chris, sharing that the alleged mistress had abortion paperwork that Chris had signed.

According to @ayannawilliams22 she is the alleged mistress to #RHOP #CandiceDillards Husband.. ?? FYI- she claims she was high on only weed in this video.. pic.twitter.com/nwbP4VnI0K — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) October 12, 2023

And The Plot Thickens: Apparently according to #popculture Blogger @bravalita This woman and #RHOP #ChrisBasset appear to have some kind of history. The woman claims she aborted Chris baby 12 weeks all the while #CandiceDillard is going through IVF. ? Swipe for the receipts.. ?… pic.twitter.com/LESAvTaYJY — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) October 12, 2023

After all of that, Ayanna Williams and said it was all a lie.

“I LIED. I NEVER MET CHRIS BASSETT. I NEVER TALKED TO HIM. I MADE THE WHOLE THING UP. IM SORRY THAT MY ACTIONS

HURT PEOPLE.”

Candiace and Chris should sue.