It Was All A Lie: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’s' Chris Bassett's Alleged Mistress Admits She Made It Up

November 25, 2023 11:42 AM PST

On October 11, Tasha K shared the news that she has proof that Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, allegedly has a mistress. The recording she shared was from said alleged mistress.

In the interview, Tasha K. reveals even more personal details regarding the mistress’ relationship with Chris, sharing that the alleged mistress had abortion paperwork that Chris had signed.

After all of that, Ayanna Williams and said it was all a lie.

“I LIED. I NEVER MET CHRIS BASSETT. I NEVER TALKED TO HIM. I MADE THE WHOLE THING UP. IM SORRY THAT MY ACTIONS
HURT PEOPLE.”

Candiace and Chris should sue.

