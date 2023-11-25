Meghan Markle “Named Two Members Of Royal Household Who Made Racist Comments,” New Book Claims

Meghan Markle accused two — not just one — members of the royal household of making racist remarks, a shocking new book claims.

via: Deadline

Ahead of the publication this week of royal author Omid Scobie’s second book Endgame, UK media reports that content will include the fact that Meghan Markle named two members of the Royal Household who she claims took part in conversations about the colour of her unborn child’s skin.

This follows her comments made to Oprah Winfrey in interview nearly three years ago, when she and Prince Harry alleged that a member of the royal family had spoken about “how dark his (her first child Archie) skin might be when he’s born.”

The Sun reports that, according to Scobie’s book, Meghan Markle made the further claims in an exchange of letters with King Charles in the spring of 2021, following the Winfrey chat.

It is not known if the second person is a member of the family, or a serving member of the household. The first person was never named, although Harry and Meghan confirmed following their interview it was neither the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh. At the time, the Queen released a statement in response, expressing her concern about the claims, but that “recollections may vary.”

Earlier this year, while promoting his memoir Spare, Prince Harry denied he and Meghan Markle had made accusations of racism, saying they had been concerned with “unconscious bias.”

Scobie previously wrote Finding Freedom, a biography about Harry and Meghan, which was published two years ago. At the time the royal couple said they had not worked with the author, but a court case last year revealed that they had given him information via an intermediary. Scobie has said they did not work with him on his latest book.