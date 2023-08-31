LeVar Burton Close on Deal with CW for Trivial Pursuit Hosting Job

Back in 2021, it was announced that LeVar Burton was set to host a game show version of the classic trivia game “Trivial Pursuit,” which at the time was in development at Entertainment One (eOne).

“’Trivial Pursuit’ is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe,” Burton said. “I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”

The hosting gig was part of a deal between eOne, which is owned by Hasbro, and Burton’s LeVar Burton Entertainment (LBE) to develop “Trivial Pursuit” into a game show format.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … LeVar and his team are close to locking in terms on naming him, as executive producer and host of the new Trivial Pursuit game show … which is going to be aired on the CW.

We’re told things are almost finalized between LeVar and the network, and that the series already has a 12-episode order. So, yes … we’re gonna see LeVar on the tube again in due time.