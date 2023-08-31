Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Reach Settlement in Divorce

Ricky Martin and his husband, artist Jwan Yosef, decided to call it quits after six years of marriage earlier this summer.

TMZ is reporting the two have reached a settlement agreement.

According to court documents, the former couple entered into an uncontested written agreement to divide up their property and marriage rights, including support. They are now asking the judge to sign off on the deal to make the divorce official. Details of the settlement have not yet been disclosed.

Martin was seeking joint custody of his two children with his husband in his divorce filing.

He also listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce from the Syrian-Swedish artist

Martin and Yosef told PEOPLE in a joint statement at the time of filing. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”