Leslie Jordan Reportedly Suffered from Shortness of Breath Prior to His Death

Leslie Jordan had complained of shortness of breath over the past few weeks and had even scheduled an appointment with his cardiologist prior to his sudden death, according to a new report.

via TMZ:

Sources close to the “American Horror Story” star told TMZ that Jordan was feeling unwell for three weeks and was scheduled to see his doctor within the next week to determine if he was suffering from any underlying conditions.

It’s suspected that Jordan suffered a medical emergency before crashing his car into the side of a building in Hollywood. He was 67.

The Los Angeles medical examiner is investigating Jordan’s cause of death.

Just one day before his death, the “Will & Grace” star recorded a video of himself singing an original “hymn” about the afterlife.

In the unreleased song, the thespian sang about his staunch faith in what happens after death.

“When the trumpets of the Lord shall sound and times shall be no more / and the morning breaks eternal bright and fair,” Jordan sang while his producer, Danny Myrick, accompanied him on a guitar.

“When the saved of verse should gather over on the other shore / when the road is called of yonder I’ll be there.”

RIP Leslie — a true light gone too soon.