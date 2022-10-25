Foot Locker Removes Yeezys From Stores and Websites

Foot Locker now refuses to sell Yeezys.

via Complex:

Foot Locker sent an internal message to its stores today asking for all Yeezy footwear to be removed from sales floors immediately. Stores were instructed to hold all Yeezy sneakers in their backrooms and told they’d be given more updates on the product later. Brands under the Foot Locker, Inc. umbrella include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, and Atmos.

Shortly after the internal memo surfaced, the retailer issued a formal statement on the matter. “Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior,” a Foot Locker, Inc. spokesperson said. “While we remain a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections—we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites.”

Other stores and boutiques have already removed Adidas Yeezy sneakers as well, with many online searches producing no results or “page not found” errors. Gap also announced today that it was taking “immediate steps” to remove Yeezy Gap product from stores after prematurely ending its partnership with Ye last month.

As of publishing, Adidas Yeezy product remains accessible is on resale platforms including GOAT/Flight Club (which Foot Locker is heavily invested in), StockX, and Stadium Goods.

Now THIS is a cancelation, ladies and gentlemen (and everyone in-between).