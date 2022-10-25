Martha Stewart Says She'd Go on a Date with 'Sort of Cute' Pete Davidson

Could Pete Davidson be rebounding post-Kim Kardashian with Martha Stewart?

We hope not — but Martha says she’s down to give Pete a try.

via People:

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the 81-year-old lifestyle guru played a game called Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag, where she had to hold up a color-coordinated flag based on whether she’d go on a date with someone.

“[Green is] a go, it’s good, I say yes. [Red] is a no, no, no. And yellow is ‘I’m on the fence,’ ” Barrymore explained of the rules.

Describing the first contender, the Never Been Kissed star said, “Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson,” to which Stewart immediately held up her green flag, sparking cheers from the audience.

“Okay, your date is Pete Davidson,” Barrymore said.

Stewart wasted no time in waving the green flag once again.

Barrymore referenced fans on the internet wanting Stewart and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, to go on a date together.

“I mean, he’s dated so many women,” Stewart said of Davidson, who was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian, 42.

When Barrymore asked, “So what?” Stewart clarified, “No I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good and he’s sort of cute.”

Stewart then agreed that “everybody loves” Davidson, adding, “I know him…He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”

The actress pointed out, “But everybody speaks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way. He has to be a good guy.”

“Oh he is a good guy,” Stewart conceded, before she joked of Davidson’s brief relationships: “Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

Barrymore ended the conversation by suggesting their age difference won’t be a problem: “He’s open to … age is not a thing for him, just saying.”

This isn’t the first time Stewart has swooned over Davidson.

In August, she laughed off a recent meme that suggested they were dating days after a source told PEOPLE that he and Kim Kardashian called it quits.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” Stewart told the Daily Mail. “He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Her comments came in response to a viral tweet with a photo of Stewart holding hands with Davidson as she posed for a photo with him and Kardashian, 41, at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April.

“We should’ve seen this coming,” a fan wrote with the photo, which has since gained more than 44,000 likes.

This is one couple we do NOT care to see happen.